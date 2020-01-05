TODAY |

Aussie PM Scott Morrison defends bushfire video labelled 'shameless'

Source:  AAP

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended a video posted on social media detailing the government's bushfire response after it was labelled "shameless" and a breach of political advertising rules.

The 50-second clip describes the government's measures to combat the fires. Source: Scott Morrison/Twitter

The video, authorised by Mr Morrison and posted on Saturday, describes how the government is deploying up to 3000 defence force reservists in response to the ongoing crisis.

It includes details of the defence ships and aircraft that have been deployed along with funding allocated for firefighting planes, volunteer firefighters and those who lost homes or incomes.

The Liberal Party also posted details of the government response on its social media channels, following Mr Morrison's announcement of the stepped-up measures earlier yesterday.

The Australian Prime Minister also hinted he may postpone an upcoming trip to India, as the fires continue to rage. Source: Associated Press

British broadcaster Piers Morgan slammed the video as a "self-promotional commercial with cheesy elevator music".

"This is one of the most tone-deaf things I've ever seen a country's leader put out during a crisis. Shameless & shameful," he posted.

The Australia Defence Association, a non-partisan public-interest watchdog, accused the government of breaching rules around political advertising.

"Party-political advertising milking ADF support to civil agencies fighting bushfires is a clear breach of the (reciprocal) non-partisanship convention applying to both the ADF & Ministers/MPs," the association tweeted.

Mr Morrison and his Government’s response to the disaster has been slammed by affected residents. Source: 1 NEWS

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd also expressed outrage.

"On a day we have catastrophic fire conditions, in the midst of a genuine national crisis, Morrison, the marketing guy, does what? He releases a Liberal Party ad! He is no longer fit to hold the high office of prime minister," Mr Rudd tweeted.

Mr Morrison took to Twitter to defend the video yesterday, saying it was a legal requirement in Australia to include an authorisation on all video messages used by MPs on social media.

"The video message simply communicates the Government's policy decisions and the actions the Government is undertaking to the public," he posted.

"The same practice is rightly employed by the Leader of the Opposition and the Labor Party. This is required and standard practice in Australia."

The prime minister has faced criticism for not acting sooner to bolster the nation's firefighting capabilities, and for going on holiday to Hawaii during the crisis.

The Australian PM cut short his holiday, returning home last night. Source: Associated Press

World
Australia
Natural Disasters
