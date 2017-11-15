 

Aussie PM reportedly open to accepting New Zealand's offer to resettle 150 refugees from Nauru

AAP
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is reportedly open to accepting New Zealand's offer to resettle 150 refugees from Nauru if parliament signs off on a "lifetime ban" bill.

Under the bill, any refugee settled in a third country would be banned from entering Australia even under a tourist or business visa. The legislation has been stuck since November 2016.

"(It) is opposed by the Labor Party and the Greens and crossbench senators, which is preventing that protection being put in place and I would urge them to reconsider their position on that," Mr Morrison said.

The ban would prevent refugees who came by boat and settled in New Zealand from ending up in Australia. Fairfax Media says the government may put the bill to the vote this week.

The development comes as Labor drafted legislation in response to growing concerns by Australian doctors about the care provided to children and their families on Nauru.

They want to speed up the medical transfers of these refugees to Australia.

Three Liberal MPs have also taken the extraordinary step of demanding the prime minister get children off the Pacific island, citing serious fears about their health.

New Zealand will spend $3 million on essential services for refugees in Manus Island and Nauru detention centres. Source: 1 NEWS
