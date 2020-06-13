Aussie PM pressured to look for alternatives to Covid-19 hotel quarantine after breaches

Scott Morrison is under increasing pressure from the states to find alternatives to hotel quarantine after multiple breaches triggered coronavirus scares.

Scott Morrison. Source: Getty

The prime minister will chair today's national cabinet meeting of premiers and chief ministers with isolation arrangements for returned travellers in the spotlight.

Western Australia and Queensland are pushing for regional quarantine hubs while Victoria wants the federal government to look at building new facilities.

The three Labor-run states are also at odds with NSW Liberal Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

"We think the current system is the best one we can achieve under the circumstances," Berejiklian told Seven today.

"Sometimes the alternatives put forward are far worse than what is there now."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been pushing for Canberra to help set up regional quarantine in her state, similar to Howard Springs in the NT.

"It's up to the PM to come to the party and help. It should be a 50-50 partnership here," she told Nine.

Despite state proposals, Morrison is adamant there are no viable alternatives.

"Hotel quarantine remains the most effective way to do that and that remains the advice I have from my experts," he said.

Victoria has reinstated compulsory face masks and gathering limits after a worker from a hotel full of Australian Open players and staff tested positive.

Western Australia is on the verge of ending a five-day lockdown triggered by a hotel security guard contracting the highly contagious UK strain of the virus from a guest.

Last month, Brisbane was plunged into a snap lockdown after a quarantine worker caught the virus.

Morrison has rejected a Queensland quarantine hub in regional Gladstone but remains open to a facility at Toowoomba's Wellcamp Airport for "supplementary capacity".

The proposal is understood to offer 1000 rooms for travellers and 300 for staff.

Arrivals at the privately-funded airport in southern Queensland would go straight from the tarmac to the quarantine facility for checks.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the vaccine rollout could be finished before Toowoomba was set up.

More than $243 million (NZD$258 million) of federal money has been spent on Howard Springs, a mining camp outside of Darwin used to house returned travellers from special repatriation flights.

Labor argues quarantine is a federal responsibility under the constitution.

"You need to have more quarantine resources and not put them in the capitals," deputy leader Richard Marles told Nine.

WA Premier Mark McGowan's calls for the Christmas Island detention centre to be used, as it was at the start of the pandemic, have twice been rejected.