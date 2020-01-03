TODAY |

Aussie PM awkwardly grabs reluctant woman's hand while visiting NSW town devastated by fires

Associated Press

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was confronted by an angry resident yesterday as he toured a bushfire ravaged town on the New South Wales South Coast.

Scott Morrison was met with criticism from Cobargo residents about his handling of the fires. Source: Associated Press

Morrison was meeting residents in the town of Cobargo when a woman refused to shake his hand before telling the Prime Minister that she would only do so if "more funding" is given to firefighters battling blazes in the region.

Other residents also criticised him for the lack of equipment to deal with the fires in town.

Morrison, who has been criticised over his climate change policies and accused of putting the economy ahead of the environment, has insisted that Australia is "meeting the challenge better than most countries” and "exceeding the targets we set out."

In total 17 people have been killed, more than 1,400 homes have been destroyed and about 12.35 million acres of land has burned since September.

