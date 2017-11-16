 

Aussie PM accused of failing on same-sex marriage debate

A Nationals MP has accused Malcolm Turnbull of a failure of leadership by ignoring conservatives in the same-sex marriage debate.

Many partied until the early hours this morning, after more than 60 percent of Australians said yes to marriage equality.
But a senior minister says concerns over religious protections have been dealt with in a bill expected to clear the Senate today, and anything else is "tilting at windmills".

Western Victorian MP Andrew Broad - who opposes same-sex marriage but will respect the majority 'yes' view of his electorate - made his concerns about the leadership known after conservative senators had a range of amendments slapped down in the upper house.

"I think, in my view, there's been a complete lack of leadership," he told ABC radio today.

Mr Broad believes Liberal senator Dean Smith's private bill is being rushed through parliament and without sufficient consultation with conservatives.

"All assurances both by the prime minister and the opposition leader that religious freedoms would be protected -- that they believed in those -- seemed to be walked away from in what I think is a rather sneaky way," he said.

Cabinet minister Simon Birmingham, a strong backer of same-sex marriage, says the Smith bill isn't just the result of a week's worth of debate but years of development.

"We have provided very clearly that for people of faith, for churches, for ministers of religion, they will be able to continue to lead their lives tomorrow as they do today," he told reporters in Canberra.

"Churches, synagogues, mosques will be able to turn away same-sex couples and say we don't want to have anything to do with your relationship or your marriage.

"Frankly there are some who are tilting at windmills in this regard, they are seeking to create debates about issues that don't really seem to be there."

Mr Broad is keen to move amendments in the lower house, but doesn't see the point.

He wouldn't buy into talk of backbench rebellion, preferring to describe it as "backbench disappointment".

Senator Birmingham said lower house MPs had the right to propose and debate amendments but he believed the bill ought to pass in its current form.

Many partied until the early hours this morning, after more than 60 percent of Australians said yes to marriage equality.

