Aussie parents take modem on day trip instead of 'unappreciative' kids

A pair of Australian parents have gotten back at their "three unappreciative kids" by treating their most "overworked" family member, their modem, to a day trip.
On Sunday, Cassie Langan and her partner, Chris, asked their children if they would like to drive out to Warrnambool, in Victoria, but "were met with the response 'that's so boring, I don't want to go,'" Cassie Langan wrote on Facebook.
"Chris and I decided that instead of taking 3 unappreciative kids out, we let the ones who didn't want to go stay home and took our most over worked family member for a well deserved day out..... our modem."
In one photo, the family's black D-Link modem could be seen enjoying fish and chips by the water, while another shows the prized family member posing next to a shark toy in front of a carnival game.
"Modem had a fantastic day not being used by the kids and it was lovely not to listen to constant bickering. The only complaining was Evan being mortified that we took our modem out in public."