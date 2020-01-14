Aussie parents take modem on day trip instead of 'unappreciative' kids

A pair of Australian parents have gotten back at their "three unappreciative kids" by treating their most "overworked" family member, their modem, to a day trip.

The Langan family's modem soaks up some rays in Warrnambool, Victoria. Source: Facebook / Cassie Langan

On Sunday, Cassie Langan and her partner, Chris, asked their children if they would like to drive out to Warrnambool, in Victoria, but "were met with the response 'that's so boring, I don't want to go,'" Cassie Langan wrote on Facebook.

The Langan family's modem appears ecstatic after winning a green shark toy in a carnival game. Source: Facebook / Cassie Langan

"Chris and I decided that instead of taking 3 unappreciative kids out, we let the ones who didn't want to go stay home and took our most over worked family member for a well deserved day out..... our modem."

The Langan family's modem enjoys some fish and chips by the water. Source: Facebook / Cassie Langan

In one photo, the family's black D-Link modem could be seen enjoying fish and chips by the water, while another shows the prized family member posing next to a shark toy in front of a carnival game.

The Langan family's modem with its trophies from a successful day out in Warrnambool, Victoria. Source: Facebook / Cassie Langan

"Modem had a fantastic day not being used by the kids and it was lovely not to listen to constant bickering. The only complaining was Evan being mortified that we took our modem out in public."