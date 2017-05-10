 

Aussie news crew shocked to discover suspect at murder house crime scene

The suspect had returned to the scene after a day of being on the run from police.
Source: 9News

00:26
1
Mr Comey was fired today by US President by Donald Trump today after a judgement by the Department of Justice.

Watch: How Donald Trump told James Comey - 'You're FIRED'

00:20
2
The young boy was eventually freed by firefighters with only minor injuries.

Graphic warning: The moment nine-year-old boy swallowed by escalator in Turkey

3
Te Puke couple Trevor and Marian Warin won the case in the Wellington High Court, ordering chartered accountant Colleen Warin to pay back the debt, according to NZHerald.

'Get a job and earn your own money' - Tauranga mother dishes out tough love on Facebook after court orders daughter to repay nearly $400k

00:14
4
The Carlisle Street Dairy in Greerton was targeted by thieves who threatened a staff member and stole cash and cigarettes.

Watch: CCTV shows thugs armed with hammer (and wearing purple undies) robbing Tauranga dairy - do you know them?

03:45
5
The attack on train enthusiast Mike Bradshaw has shaken the Kawakawa community.

Images: Do you recognise these young men wanted over brutal attack on community stalwart in Bay of Islands?

00:50
Foran says his children played a big factor in his decision to leave the NZ club after the 2017 season.

Watch: 'The Warriors gave me an opportunity' - but the pull of 'own blood' in too strong for Foran

Kieran Foran feels loyalty to the Warriors but says kids take priority.

00:14
01:58
Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

Mother of autistic teen says health system has let her son down by locking him up under Mental Health Act

01:52
A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

Could the way this lamb is produced be a game changer?

02:12
Act MP David Seymour, and others, are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

'It's bad to have a law that we're probably all breaking just about every God damn day' - MP

