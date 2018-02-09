Aussie mum-of-two wrestles would-be car thief in her underwear - 'I was pretty scared'

A brave Aussie couple have wrestled and pinned down a would-be car thief in their parking lot in just their underwear.

The moment mother-of two Sarah Brew runs to their vehicle and hits the man who was sitting in the drivers seat was caught on CCTV.

Ms Brew can clearly be heard yelling "get out. No. Get out...Give me the key" before honking the horn for help.

Her partner Joseph Stephen then rushes to the rescue, pulling the man out of the car and wrestles with the would-be thief, cornering him until police arrived.

Ms Brew told Nine News she "froze for a second" when she saw a shadow in the kitchen.

"I just gave him a piece of my mind and told him to get the freaking hell out of my car," Ms Brew said.

Mr Stephen said he was "pretty scared" when he fought off the man but would do it all again, next time wearing pants.