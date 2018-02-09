 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Aussie mum-of-two wrestles would-be car thief in her underwear - 'I was pretty scared'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A brave Aussie couple have wrestled and pinned down a would-be car thief in their parking lot in just their underwear. 

The moment was caught on CCTV in the middle of the night in the Gold Coast.
Source: Nine

The moment mother-of two Sarah Brew runs to their vehicle and hits the man who was sitting in the drivers seat was caught on CCTV. 

Ms Brew can clearly be heard yelling "get out. No. Get out...Give me the key" before honking the horn for help. 

Her partner Joseph Stephen then rushes to the rescue, pulling the man out of the car and wrestles with the would-be thief, cornering him until police arrived. 

Ms Brew told Nine News she "froze for a second" when she saw a shadow in the kitchen. 

"I just gave him a piece of my mind and told him to get the freaking hell out of my car," Ms Brew said.

Mr Stephen said he was "pretty scared" when he fought off the man but would do it all again, next time wearing pants.

Queensland Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at the scene. 

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Handcuffs.

Auckland restaurateur jailed for exploiting migrant workers in conditions judge likens to slavery

01:20
2
The National leader says Jacinda Ardern refuses to look the kids in the eye and explain her decision.

Watch: 'The kids are the victims' – Bill English fires up over Labour's plan to scrap charter schools

01:17
3
The moment was caught on CCTV in the middle of the night in the Gold Coast.

Aussie mum-of-two wrestles would-be car thief in her underwear - 'I was pretty scared'


4
surgeon with his fresh delivery

Woman alleges husband stole her kidney in lieu of unpaid dowry

02:13
5
The businessman is sticking to his words and others don't believe he should lose his knighthood.

Willie Jackson says Sir Bob Jones 'acting like an idiot' with 'Maori Gratitude Day' idea

02:13
The businessman is sticking to his words and others don't believe he should lose his knighthood.

Willie Jackson says Sir Bob Jones 'acting like an idiot' with 'Maori Gratitude Day' idea

But the Labour MP doubts the Government would strip Sir Bob of his knighthood as a petition demands.

02:28
The PM paid a visit to one Auckland store for maternity wear to the delight of its owner.

'I just about fell off the couch' - Meet the woman who's dressing Jacinda Ardern's baby bump

The PM paid a visit to one Auckland store for maternity wear, to the delight of its owner.

00:48
Comedian Mike King says what Sir Bob needs 'is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard'.

Watch: Mike King says Sir Bob Jones' 'social filter is broken' after his 'Maori Gratitude Day' comments

Mental health campaigner Mike King says what Sir Bob needs "is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard".

00:26
A 30-year-old has been charged with murder after Amber-Rose was found dead on Saturday morning.

'Item of interest' found at Dunedin quarry as police investigate death of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush

Police are also appealing for sightings of a silver two-door BMW.

Bad weather due over next few days but 'still too early to tell' about cyclone hitting NZ

Dan Corbett says in the unlikely event of a cyclone hitting NZ, it would be late next week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 