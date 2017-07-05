Aussie mum slashed from mouth to ear in machete attack, may never smile again

An Australian mother may never smile again after falling victim to a horrifying machete attack outside her home.

Ingrid Brown, 35, of the Gold Coast was slashed across her face, from her mouth to her ear during the ordeal.

"Awful. I want to smile and play with my daughter," she told 9NEWS.

Two men are accused of attacking Ms Brown and partner Michael Liddell on Saturday morning at 2am with machetes.

Mr Liddell described his partner's face as "literally hanging".

"Seeing Ingrid's face I thought she was going to die."

The pair will need months of rehabilitation and plastic surgery, reported 9NEWS.