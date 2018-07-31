 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Aussie mum prepares for legal action over death of unborn son, following cancelled c section

Nine
Topics
World

The woman believes the cancelled c section caused the death of her baby boy. His twin sister survived. Source: Nine
Topics
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:59
Retirement villages are all the rage, but safety and security come at a price.

Fair Go: Moving out of retirement village costs family large chunk of inheritance
2

Great white sharks and orca battle for territory off South African coastline
3

Watch: Aussie footballer catches brutal shot to the face, left face-down on the turf
4

Most read story: Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'
5

Outrage in France after after woman who stood up to sexual harassment gets assaulted
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:22
The comedian was today found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

Bill Cosby challenging legal move to register him as a sex predator
00:30
Bryce Dudal, 18, was delivering a pizza to a family in Detroit when he saw the grand piano out the corner of his eye.

Watch: Pizza delivery boy belts out flawless Beethoven sonata for amazed US family

Danica Weeks wants answer from the aerospace company, but a legal expert says her chances are slim.

Was MH370 hijacked? Four years after airliner disappears, independent report finds 'intervention by a third party cannot be excluded'
Zimbabweans line up to vote in the nation's first election since the military takeover and the ousting of former longterm leader Robert Mugabe.

Long lines in Zimbabwe as voters turn out in first election since Mugabe ousted

Endangered orca still carrying corpse of her calf one week after it died

1 NEWS
Topics
World
North America
Animals

An endangered orca that spends time in Pacific Northwest waters is still carrying the corpse of her calf one week after it died.

Experts with the Whale Museum on San Juan Island have been monitoring the 20-year-old whale, known as J35, since her calf died shortly after birth last Wednesday.

For days now, the whale has been balancing the dead calf on her forehead or pushing it to the surface of the water.

Jenny Atkinson, the museum's executive director, says the orca was still carrying her dead calf today.

Atkinson says the orca and her pod are going through "a deep grieving process."

The calf was the first in three years to be born to the dwindling population of endangered southern resident killer whales.

There are only 75.

In this photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, British Columbia. The new orca died soon after being born. Ken Balcomb with the Center for Whale Research says the dead calf was seen Tuesday being pushed to the surface by her mother just a half hour after it was spotted alive. Balcomb says the mother was observed propping the newborn on her forehead and trying to keep it near the surface of the water. (Michael Weiss/Center for Whale Research via AP)
In this photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, British Columbia. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Animals
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:58

'Things will be ok' - friends and classmates of 'lovely' 11-year-old Ōhakune bus crash victim offered support

Northland kapa haka rehab programme uses waiata to fight addiction - 'It’s taught me to open up my eyes to the world'

Ōhakune residents reeling after bus tragedy: 'We've just gotta try and pick ourselves up'

Manurewa all-star dancer busts out brilliant dance moves for Breakfast show

'Not the Neve you're talking about' - Winston Peters playfully reveals he's met a 'Neve', but not Jacinda Ardern's daughter

Outrage in France after after woman who stood up to sexual harassment gets assaulted

1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice

Just one week out from France enforcing a law which will fine people for sexually harassing others in public, security footage of a 22-year-old Parisian woman being assaulted outside a cafe has caused outrage.

CCTV video of the assault on architecture student Marie Laguerre has made national headlines, and elicited a response from French equalities minister, Marlène Schiappa, who said she was "outraged … but not surprised, unfortunately" by the attack.

Shciappa is responsible for convincing the French Assemblee Nationale to pass legislation in May to outlaw "annoying, following and threatening" women, including making sexist comments.

"The political response must be strong and it is, because for the first time in France we will fine those responsible for street harassment," Schiappa told The Guardian.

The attack on Marie Laguerre has generated a furious response online, after the 22-year-old posted footage of it to YouTube.

The footage was passed on to her by the cafe owner.

The scene captures a man passing Laguerre on the street outside a Buttes-Chaumont park cafe at 6.45pm.

Laguerre said the man "made dirty noises, comments and whistled" toward her as they passed, and she in response told him to "shut up".

Laguerre said the man "heard me and suddenly things happened suddenly. He grabbed an ashtray and threw it at me. It missed my head by a few centimeters."

The man can then be seen following Laguerre, who turns to face him, at which points he strikes her hard in the face.

The attacker quickly walks off, with cafe patrons rising to confront the man, but not stopping him.

"I felt hatred. I refused to be demeaned, it was humiliating," Laguerre said.

"I was so annoyed I didn’t want to hide, to look down. That he dared to be angry when it was me who had reason to be angry.

"I turned to him and everything went extremely fast, but then I knew he was going to hit me. I was even ready to fight. When the blow came, I took it without showing any emotion. He continued to scream."

The attacker has not been identified yet, but the Paris prosecutor's office has opened an inquiry into the incident.

The CCTV video has caused uproar in the French capital after a 22-year-old architecture student was hit outside a cafe. Source: Facebook / Marie Laguerre
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice