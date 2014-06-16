Aussie mum admits child abuse took place at her swingers parties

The mother at the centre of a police investigation into "swinging" sex parties that allegedly involved the sexual abuse of children has pleaded guilty to some of her charges.

The 39-year-old woman, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday to 17 offences including sexual penetration of a child, indecently dealing with a child and indecently recording a child.



She will next appear in the West Australian District Court on September 14.



The woman still has 93 other charges pending and will return to Perth Magistrates Court on November 13.

