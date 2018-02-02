 

Aussie motorbike rider in violent road rage tirade against elderly driver

A motorbike rider in west Sydney has been captured on camera violently raging at an elderly man.

The motorbike rider believed the other man's actions forced him onto the footpath, and he was not happy about it.
The vision shows the man smashing the window of the van, accusing the other driver of cutting him off and then knocking him to the ground.

The alleged victim, 75, suffered from grazing from his fall to the ground, 9 NEWS reports.

Police continue to investigate and say they will speak to witnesses and the alleged victim.

