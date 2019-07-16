Aussie model who yelled racial slurs, slapped flight attendant, avoids jail in US

An Australian model was sentenced Monday in Los Angeles to community service and probation for slapping a flight attendant and going on an obscene tirade during a flight, with a federal judge saying he believed she was deeply remorseful and did not deserve fines or prison time.

US District Judge Cormac J. Carney sentenced Adau Mornyang to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Prosecutors had sought a month in jail for Mornyang.

But Carney said he believed she was truly sorry after she tearfully read a statement in court saying she is now receiving treatment for anxiety and depression brought on by childhood trauma, instead of self-medicating like she did at the time of the flight.

The 25-year-old, a native of South Sudan who migrated to Australia as a refugee at age 10, was convicted of felony interference with a flight crew and misdemeanor assault.

She was acquitted of a third count of assaulting an air marshal.

Mornyang was nine hours into a January 21 flight from Melbourne to Los Angeles and had apparently been drinking wine excessively when she began "yelling obscenities and racial slurs and flailing her arms," prosecutors said in their sentencing memorandum.

Her fellow passengers complained to the crew.

But she only lashed out more when flight attendants attempted to calm her, and she slapped one of them. Several air marshals had to come out from undercover to help deal with her, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said in court Monday that Mornyang's statement of remorse said little about the passengers and crew whose flight she made so difficult.

He added that her financial circumstances made the fine that would usually come with this crime untenable.