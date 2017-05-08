 

Aussie Masterchef host George Calombaris has assault conviction overturned

AAP

MasterChef host George Calombaris's conviction for assaulting a teenager at last year's A-League football final has been overturned by a Sydney judge, who was told the celebrity chef had lost $750,000 in endorsements.

George Calombaris has since apologised, but says he was offended by a spectator yelling comments about his family.
Judge Andrew Scotting agreed with Mr Calombaris' lawyer David Edwardson QC that the 39-year-old had suffered significant financial and personal loss and was unlikely to reoffend.

Judge Scotting said Calombaris was of "exceptional character" and set aside the conviction and placed him on a 12-month good behaviour bond.

Mr Edwardson earlier told the appeal hearing in Downing Centre District Court today Calombaris had lost $750,000 in endorsements after Bulla Dairy and ULR Land Rover severed ties with him.

The court heard Calombaris was deeply remorseful for his actions and he donates generously to three charities.

The restaurateur was fined $1000 after pleading guilty in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court last October for assaulting a then 19-year-old at the A-League grand final between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory in Sydney last May.

He also stood down from his role as Victory's number one ticket holder and committed himself to a 12-month ban on attending football games in Australia.

