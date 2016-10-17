Aussie man wins lotto twice in a week: 'I'm quite stoked'

A Sydney man has won Lotto twice in less than a week to net more than $2.6 million (NZD).

Australian Lotto balls Source: Twitter

A resident of the beach-side suburb of Bondi, the man in his 40s first struck lucky on Monday last week with a Lotto total prize win of $1,106,506 (NZD).

His entry hit on division three 30 times, and division four an astounding 150 times to achieve this return, Nine News reported.

But like a true gambler, the man wasn't yet satisfied, and used some of his $1 million plus winnings to buy a new Lotto ticket at Bondi Sixway News where he first defied the odds.

Five days later on Saturday, the Sydney man found out he had won again - this time scoring $1,580,718 (NZD).

In total, the Lotto hot streak amounted to $2,687,224 (NZD) in five days.

Reflecting on his win, the Aussie said he suspected it wasn't very likely for this sort of thing to happen.

"I'm quite stoked. Twice in a week or five days really!" he told NSW Lotteries.

"I just thought this is too good to be true. Twice in a few days.

"The chances of winning twice in such a short period of time must be non-existent.

"I wish I had some advice to others on how to win the lottery but I don't – God has just looked after me."

The Bondi man said he plans to invest in real estate in Bondi or possibly the Gold Coast with his winnings.

And aside from just splurging on a new car he says he doesn't intend to go crazy with his newfound fortune.

"As I said the other day when I won, I’m not going to be stupid with it and I still plan to invest it wisely in real estate but I guess I'm now more financially secure," he said.

"I'll still hope to buy something in Bondi or maybe on the Gold Coast.

"A holiday to Honolulu goes without saying.