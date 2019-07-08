Aussie man steals car with baby girl inside, smashes other vehicles in attempt to flee

TODAY |

Source:  AAP

A man has allegedly stolen a car with a baby girl still inside in northern NSW.

A police car in Australia (file). Source: istock.com

The 11-month-old baby girl was strapped into a baby seat in the car, which was parked outside a shop on Union Street in South Lismore on yesterday morning, still running and with the air-conditioning on.

After allegedly stealing a drink from the shop the 25-year-old man is accused of getting in the Holden Commodore and leaving the area with the baby girl still in the car, police say.

A witness and the man who owned the car followed the man towards the Bruxner Highway before parking in front of the stolen vehicle at a set of traffic lights.

The man, the witness and a passing police officer tried to then get into the car, when the man alleged to have stolen the vehicle reversed in an attempt to escape, hitting a car behind him.

The man was arrested and charged with taking a motor vehicle with an occupant on board, stealing a motor vehicle, using an offensive instrument to prevent apprehension, driving while disqualified and shoplifting.

He was refused bail and is due to appear at Lismore Local Court today.
 

