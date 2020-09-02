TODAY |

Aussie man shocked to discover hole in ceiling, two giant snakes in his home

A Brisbane man had a rude surprise when two giant snakes fell through his ceiling.

Snake catcher Steven Brown believes the two male snakes were fighting over a third, female snake when they fell through David Tait’s ceiling. Source: Nine

David Tait says he came home to discover a hole in his ceiling, and two snakes, measuring around 2.8m and 2.5m in length in a bedroom and crawling under a cocktail cabinet.

Steven Brown of Brisbane North Snake Catchers was called to help out.

He says the two male snakes were some of the largest he'd seen.

Mr Brown told Channel 9's Today show he thinks they were fighting over a nearby female snake when they fell through the ceiling.

"(I thought) wow, I've never seen anything like this around this area and when I saw the size of the snakes ... they were some of the biggest and fattest snakes I'd seen."

A third snake has yet to be located, with a lack of crawl space meaning the snake catcher can't have a thorough look in Mr Tait's roof space.

The two male snakes were relocated to a state forest nearby. 

