Aussie man who punched woman in the face during shocking road rage incident avoids jail

Sources:

AAP | 1 NEWS

A man who punched a woman in the face during a vicious road rage attack in New South Wales, Australia has been handed a three-year good behaviour bond and fined $900 over the incident.

Australian Bianca Sam admits she threw nails out of her car, before the shocking incident took place.
Source: Nine

Clint Pollard, 22, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm for punching 21-year-old woman, Bianca Sams in the middle of the road at Lake Munmorah in July 2017.

Footage of the ugly confrontation was captured by a nearby motorist and uploaded to social media.

It showed Mr Pollard approach the woman, who was standing next to a vehicle, before punching her in the head.

But the video didn't show the lead up to the violence, and police alleged the woman was throwing objects at the man's car.

Ms Sams has herself been charged with offences including malicious damage, being armed with intent to commit and indictable offence, and intentionally throwing objects at a vehicle. 


