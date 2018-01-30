 

Aussie man poses as fake doctor for months at Brisbane children's hospital

A Brisbane hospital has assured patients they were never under threat after a man posed as a doctor at the facility for months.

Nicholas Brett Delaney has received a fine for impersonating a doctor at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.
Source: 9 NEWS

Nicholas Brett Delaney was fined $3000 yesterday after he stole credentials and walked the halls of the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House between May and December last year.

"He didn't get access to any of the clinical areas. He didn't get access to patients. His motives weren't there for - in terms of access to - medications," Lady Cilento Children's Hospital executive director Dominic Tait told ABC radio today.

Mr Tait said Mr Delaney interacted with volunteers and members of the public, in public areas such as the front desk, foyer, and cafes. "It is unsettling," Mr Tait said.

"This is a significant breach; this is a significant incident in terms of our security and we do take this extremely seriously."

Mr Tait said it has been reinforced to staff to always be vigilant and aware of those inside the hospital.

Mr Delaney's solicitor Nicholas Hanly told Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday the 25-year-old was there to meet people after losing his job as an orderly at a Sunnybank hospital.

"The reason Mr Delaney went to the hospital pretending to be a doctor was to make friends," he said.

While delivering his sentence, magistrate Barry Cosgrove warned Delaney that had he attempted to treat patients he would likely have been sent to jail.

A remorseful Delaney, who suffers from a mild intellectual impairment, pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud and one of entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.

