Aussie man hit with drink driving charge after taking joyride on motorised chilly bin

A 21-year-old man in Australia could well be regretting his fun on a motorised chilly bin.
James Wallace, 21, was filmed taking a spin on his friend's petrol-powered chilly bin in Camden, NSW on Australia Day (January 26).
He was stopped by highway patrol officers at about 7.30pm near a pedestrian crossing.
Mr Wallace's Australia Day got even worse when he had a blood alcohol reading of 0.162, nearly three times the legal limit.
Although he was driving 20km/h in a 50km/h zone police decided the construction of the motorised chilly bin met classifications for a motor vehicle and he was charged with drink driving.
At the end of this month Mr Wallace will face charges including driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
