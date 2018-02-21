 

Aussie man gets three life sentences for child porn, human trafficking in Philippines

Source:

Associated Press

A 51-year-old Australian national was sentenced to three life sentences by a court in the Philippines today after it found him guilty of two counts of human trafficking and child pornography.

Drew Frederick Shobbrook's Philippine partner, Leslie Ann Fernandez, was also sentenced to life in jail.
The International Justice Mission (IJM) said Shobbrook's conviction was a landmark case in efforts to shutdown the Philippines' cybersex industry.

"I think today's conviction sends a strong message that whether someone is a foreigner or a Filipino, if they sexually abuse Filipino children online or by creating child pornography, then they will be held accountable," said the IJM's John Tanagho.

Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation arrested Shobbrook and Fernandez in his apartment in April 2013.

A total of 15 girls, all minors were rescued during the operation.

Operatives also recovered several sex toys, used condoms, sex pills and computers with pornographic materials from his apartment.

