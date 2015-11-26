Aussie man dies from snake bite trying to protect family pet

A man has died in New South Wales after being bitten by a suspected brown snake as he tried to protect a family pet.

Australia eastern brown snake Source: Getty

The 24-year-old was rushed to hospital but died within an hour of being bitten on the finger in a Tamworth backyard on Wednesday night.

A report will be prepared for the coroner following the man's death, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP on Friday.

Local media reports the man was bitten as he tried to move the snake away from a family pet.

Brown snake venom is among the most potent in the world, and the reptile is responsible for more than 60 per cent of snake-bite deaths in Australia, according to Melbourne University.

On average two to three people die from snake bites each year in Australia, Timothy Jackson from the university's Australian Venom Research Unit told AAP on Friday.

There's upwards of 100,000 snake bite deaths annually worldwide, meaning Australian fatalities are quite low given the number of venomous reptiles across the country, Dr Jackson said.

"Snakes are not looking for an excuse or an opportunity to bite humans ... we just have unfortunate accidents when people get bitten."