Aussie man allegedly cuts vandal with chainsaw during chase

A 21-year-old has been charged after allegedly attacking another man with a chainsaw in Adelaide's west.

Just after 9.30pm (local time) yesterday two men used baseball bats to smash the windows of a ute parked outside a Taparoo home.

The 21-year-old ute owner allegedly armed himself with a chainsaw and chased the two vandals down the street, with one suffering a cut to his hand.