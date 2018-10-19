Aussie man accused of trying to throw partner off cruise ship while at sea

A Queensland man has been accused of trying to throw his partner off a cruise ship at sea.



The 46-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder in Hobart Magistrates Court on Friday.



It is alleged the pair got in a fight on the Radiance of the Seas in the early hours of Thursday morning.



The man was arrested on Friday morning after the ship docked in Hobart and was later charged.



A spokesperson for the ship's operator Royal Caribbean said the company was co-operating fully with authorities.



"We have a zero tolerance policy to any form of violence or crime onboard our ships," they said.

