Aussie man accused of trying to throw partner off cruise ship while at sea

AAP
A Queensland man has been accused of trying to throw his partner off a cruise ship at sea.

The 46-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder in Hobart Magistrates Court on Friday.

It is alleged the pair got in a fight on the Radiance of the Seas in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The man was arrested on Friday morning after the ship docked in Hobart and was later charged.

A spokesperson for the ship's operator Royal Caribbean said the company was co-operating fully with authorities.

"We have a zero tolerance policy to any form of violence or crime onboard our ships," they said.

The man was denied bail and will front Hobart Supreme Court in February.

luxury white cruise ship shot at angle at water level on a clear day.
Cruise ship. Source: iStock
