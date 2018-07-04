TODAY |

Aussie Lotto winner pockets $1 million after using numbers from a dream

AAP
A Tasmanian lottery winner has pocketed a million dollars using numbers he says came to him in a dream, 13 very lucky years ago.

The man in his 40s from East Devonport, who wanted to remain anonymous, won the division-one prize in the mid-week draw and today shared the background to his success.

"I've been playing these numbers for 13 years. I dreamt them one night, they appeared in my dream," he said in a statement issued by Tatts.

"I woke up and wrote them down, and I've been playing them ever since."

The man said the combination of digits had won him other prizes over the years, but the NZ$1.06 million haul is the most valuable.

"They're certainly my lucky numbers so I'll still keep playing them."

Selection of lottery balls.
Overseas lottery (file picture). Source: istock.com
