Aussie journalist shot in neck reveals bullet stopped just 1cm from artery

AAP

An Australian journalist shot in the neck in a Philippine war zone has revealed the bullet stopped just one centimetre from his carotid artery.

Adam Harvey said he felt a "big, dull thud" when he was shot in a Philippines war zone.

Source: Twitter/Adam Harvey

Adam Harvey was hit by the stray round yesterday in Marawi, where Philippine military forces are working to take back parts of the city from Islamic State.

Harvey tweeted a photograph of him and the doctor that removed the bullet from his neck yesterday. 

"What a legend - Dr Emmanuel Ibay - spent an hour teasing bullet from my neck. It stopped 1cm from the carotid artery. 'Home run' if it hit," Harvey said in the tweet.

The ABC foreign correspondent likened the moment to being hit by a cricket ball, and said he didn't realise a bullet was in his neck until he saw an X-ray.

"We were joking about it a few minutes later but it turned a bit more serious when I saw the X-ray," Harvey told the ABC.

A photograph of the X-ray posted by Harvey to Twitter shows the bullet lodged in his neck, a few inches from his spine.

Australian journalist Adam Harvey was shot in the neck in a Philippines war zone.

Source: Twitter/Adam Harvey

"Lucky," the caption read.

