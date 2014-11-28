Aussie journalist covering Ashes in UK mistakenly charged over $100k for 'world's most expensive beer'

An Australian cricket journalist had the shock of his life when he was charged $106,408 for one bottle of beer at a UK hotel.

Peter Lalor ordered a $10.50 Deuchars IPA at Manchester's Malmaison Hotel yesterday, which he believes to now be "the most expensive beer in history".

He made the comment after finding out he had mistakenly been billed £55,315.12 for the beverage, a figure that equates to $NZ106,408.

According to the BBC, the hotel apologised to Lalor, who is in England covering the Ashes.

Unfortunately for the cricket journalist, the money had already left his bank account and will take at least 10 business days to return to his account.

"Australians find England pretty expensive usually, but this takes the cake," he told the BBC.