TODAY |

Aussie journalist covering Ashes in UK mistakenly charged over $100k for 'world's most expensive beer'

1 NEWS
More From
World
UK and Europe
Food and Drink

An Australian cricket journalist had the shock of his life when he was charged $106,408 for one bottle of beer at a UK hotel.

Peter Lalor ordered a $10.50 Deuchars IPA at Manchester's Malmaison Hotel yesterday, which he believes to now be "the most expensive beer in history".

He made the comment after finding out he had mistakenly been billed £55,315.12 for the beverage, a figure that equates to $NZ106,408.

According to the BBC, the hotel apologised to Lalor, who is in England covering the Ashes.

Unfortunately for the cricket journalist, the money had already left his bank account and will take at least 10 business days to return to his account.

"Australians find England pretty expensive usually, but this takes the cake," he told the BBC.

"That's a lot of money. I'm just a cricket writer, I don't earn big bucks and it's costing me in interest."

Stock image of beer being poured into a glass.
More From
World
UK and Europe
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Watch: Timaru man's miracle catch as he grabs strangers dropped phone riding 134km/h roller coaster in Spain
2
Timaru man whose astonishing roller coaster phone catch went viral reveals 'sad ending' to amazing tale
3
Kiwi onboard AirAsia flight from Maldives kicked on cockpit door after flames, loud bangs came from engine
4
Mate Ma'a Tonga stars want to play for NZ, Australia again after board dispute
5
Team NZ launches its first 2021 America’s Cup boat
MORE FROM
World
MORE
03:27

Robert Mugabe, ex-Zimbabwe strongman who boasted of 'many degrees in violence', dead at 95

Elderly man whose daughter developed multiple personalities after rapes jailed for 33 years in Australia
00:13

Facebook Dating launches in the US

Second person dies from vaping-related respiratory illness in US