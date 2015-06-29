 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Aussie health blogger who faked cancer faces up to $1.2 million court-imposed penalty

share

Source:

AAP

Disgraced health personality Belle Gibson is facing a potential court-imposed penalty of up to NZD$1.2 million after lying to consumers.

60 Minutes interviewed ex-health blogger Belle Gibson who claimed she was cured from cancer through a healthy diet.
Source: Supplied

Consumer Affairs Victoria's legal counsel told the Federal Court today the maximum penalty of $1.2 million applies if the court accepts Gibson made five contraventions of consumer laws.

Gibson claimed she had brain cancer, healed herself with natural remedies and lied to consumers about donating to charities from the sales of her Whole Pantry app.

She has been banned from making deceptive claims about her health in connection with wellbeing advice and was ordered by the Federal Court in April to pay $31,600 towards the legal costs of Consumer Affairs Victoria.

Justice Debra Mortimer reserved her decision on penalties for the businesswoman.

Justice Mortimer said she had no evidence on Gibson's financial position as she had not participated in any court hearings, and as such would not be imposing a penalty on that basis.
"I'm not aware of any case where this level of non participation has occurred," she said.

The judge said CAV's request that Gibson publicly apologise was problematic as there was also no evidence she was actually sorry.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

00:29

Bogus cancer sufferer Belle Gibson to face fraud charges
00:29

Video: Disgraced Aussie blogger who claimed cancer cure from healthy eating GUILTY in court of defrauding clients, false claims

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:00
1
The video shows another woman telling her to keep the door closed for her children.

Video: 'You're not going to be able to breathe' – London fire victim live streams attempt to save residents trapped in 23rd floor inferno

01:11
2
Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson says it's not yet confirmed the body is that of Kim Richmond who's been missing nearly a year.

Renewed lake search leads to missing mum Kim Richmond's car and a body inside

00:35
3
All Blacks coach Hansen believes Gatland is calling for more reinforcements from the UK to cover his growing Lions injury list.

Watch: 'He didn't pick enough of them I suggest' - Steve Hansen cracks a funny about Warren Gatland not selecting enough Kiwi players

4

Two kittens thrown out of car onto Auckland motorway in 'despicable act' - do you know who did it?

00:13
5
All Blacks legend Mealamu was at today's All Blacks training session to catch up with his old team-mates.

'Your jersey and shorts are in there' - Jerome Kaino offers Keven Mealamu his boots for All Blacks training

01:00
The video shows another woman telling her to keep the door closed for her children.

Video: 'You're not going to be able to breathe' – London fire victim live streams attempt to save residents trapped in 23rd floor inferno

Rania Ibrham began live streaming on Facebook as the fire raged yesterday. She is still missing.

00:40
Ngai Te Rangi has set out this morning to block a container shipping lane in Tauranga Harbour.

Watch: Treaty settlement protesters set out to block Tauranga shipping lane

Ngai Te Rangi has taken issue with an upcoming settlement.


05:54
London is in shock after the horrifying blaze at a west London apartment block.

'I don't see how they could have got out' - death toll in Grenfell Tower blaze expected to rise

London is in shock after the horrifying blaze at a west London apartment block.

03:01
Privacy lawyer Kathryn Dalziel discusses a move by an Auckland school to warn parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

Should parents be banned from posting photos of other children on social media?

An Auckland school has asked parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

01:50
Gareth Hughes says schools shouldn't have to wait for an accident to happen for action to be taken.

Green MP wants to make it easier for schools to get speed limits lowered outside their gate

Gareth Hughes says schools shouldn't have to wait for an accident to happen.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ