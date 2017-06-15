Aussie government will have to 'suck up' leaking of Malcolm Turnbull's Donald Trump impersonation

The government will have to "suck" up the fact Malcolm Turnbull's impersonation of Donald Trump was leaked at an off-the-record event, a colleague says.



Brushing off how it will go down with the US president, Christopher Pyne doesn't think anyone will take the Midwinter Ball speech too seriously.



Veteran political journalist Laurie Oakes broadcast footage and audio of Mr Turnbull's address to the annual charity dinner on Wednesday night.



In it he poked fun at his meeting with President Trump in New York and made mentions of fake polls and a "Russian guy".



"I don't think it will worry (President Trump) or anyone else at all," Mr Pyne told the Nine Network today.



"The truth is the reason Bill Shorten's speech wasn't leaked was because it was such a stinker."



Mr Pyne said politicians will no longer believe they are able to let their hair down.



"I think we're going to have to suck up the fact it's been leaked."



Labor frontbencher Anthony Albanese said ethics had been breached by whoever taped the speech.



"I don't want to see the spirit of larrikinism that is part of the definition of being an Aussie disappear," he said.



Mr Albanese hopes the event continues to exist and raise money, like the $350,000 it raised on Wednesday night.



Mr Turnbull was disappointed the material was leaked in a breach of faith, but was able to joke about its release.

