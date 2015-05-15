Aussie government could slap Johnny Depp with fresh charges over dogs

The barney between Barnaby Joyce and Johnny Depp could be far from over.



Australia's deputy prime minister has flagged pursuing the Hollywood star and his ex- wife Amber Heard after Depp was accused of being "fully aware that he was illegally bringing his dogs to Australia", according to legal documents.



Heard last year pleaded guilty in a Queensland court of falsifying quarantine documents and had to pay a $1000 fine for bringing Pistol and Boo Down Under.



Her lawyer said at the time it was a terrible mistake.



But Mr Joyce says if the fresh allegations are true "there's a word for that: it is called 'perjury'".



"It doesn't matter if you think that you're Mr Who's Who of Hollywood, you're going to obey our laws," he told ABC TV from London.



Asked if he will be verifying the allegations, Mr Joyce said Australia takes everything seriously if you have a sworn statement.



"So of course we'll look at that."



Asked whether he could give the actor a pardon, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull wasn't keen to come between Mr Joyce and Depp.

