Aussie girl on holiday killed in Baghdad by ISIS car bomb was trying to buy ice cream and 'never came back'

The death of an Australian girl in a Baghdad bombing underscored why Australia was fighting ISIS militants in the Middle East, the Australian foreign minister said today.

Zynab Al-Harbiya. Source: Sirius College / Facebook

Zynab Al-Harbiya, 12, from Melbourne, went with her family to Baghdad to visit her sick grandfather but was among the 17 people killed yesterday when a car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which Iraqi officials said involved apparently remotely detonated explosives inside a parked car.

"This tragedy underscores the brutality of this terrorist organisation. It shows no respect for religion, nationality, sovereignty, borders, no respect for humanity," Ms Bishop told reporters.

"This is why the Australian government has continued to commit our defense personnel to support the Iraqi security forces, so that they can fight to defeat this terrorist organisation within Iraq and to prevent its spread to other parts of the world including in our region," she added.

The girl's cousin, Layla Al-Saabary, told Australia's ABC broadcaster that Zynab's mother and uncles were among the dozens injured. Al-Saabary did not say how many uncles.

"She wanted to go and buy ice cream, so she insisted. Her mother gave permission and so they went to the main square and she was going to go buy ice cream and she went and she never came back," Al-Saabary said.

The family had only been in Baghdad for a few days when the tragedy occurred and Zynab had been "scared of the bombs," her cousin said.

Australia is one of the biggest contributors to the US-led military campaign against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, with 780 Australian military personnel in the Middle East and aircraft including six jet fighters striking Islamic State targets.

Ramadan is often marked by an increase in violence in Iraq.