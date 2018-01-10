 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Aussie farmer creates passionate anti-bullying video spurred by young girl’s death

share

Source:

Facebook/Craig Eastell

Craig Eastell is being praised for speaking up about the impact of bullying.
Source: Facebook/Craig Eastell

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:15
1
Andy Ellis was invited into the Dagg's Christchurch home just days before the birth of their son.

'It was a bloody shock!' All Black Israel Dagg and wife Daisy expecting baby girl

2

'Absolutely appalling crime' - elderly woman's couch set on fire after helping teens


05:46
3
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

00:26
4
The vehicle caused extensive damage to several properties on Fairy Springs Road.

Raw video: Car leaves trail of destruction after smashing through yards and into side of house in Rotorua

00:20
5
Police confirmed that they found a body while searching for the woman at Haumoana, who was trying to help two kids who were in trouble.

Body found in search for woman missing at Hawke's Bay river mouth

01:21
The Paralympic star told 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville he's got no plan to slow down.

'You did us all proud' - fans pay tribute to Paralympics champion Liam Malone after shock retirement

The Paralympic double-gold medallist called time on his career yesterday.

02:32
McLachlan has been removed from a current stage tour of the Rocky Horror Show.

Claims Aussie actor Craig McLachlan threatened actress 'I will end you' in confrontation after unwanted kiss

McLachlan, a former Neighbours and Home and Away star, has denied all of the allegations.

05:46
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

Malone, who claimed two golds and one silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, confirmed the news this afternoon.

00:31
The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, carrying a highly classified satellite.

US spy satellite worth 'billions' believed to be lost in space after SpaceX launch failure

The first SpaceX launch of 2018 didn't go quite to plan.

The telco is doing away with the old technology and switching to an internet based system.

Scam callers claiming to be from Spark clean out elderly Auckland man's bank account

The telco says if in any doubt about a call purporting to be from Spark, hang up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 