Aussie family escapes from vehicle moments before roads collapses in Indonesia

A Perth family’s lucky escape after a road collapsed beneath them in Yogyakarta, Indonesia says the mishap would not stop their road trip around the world.

Michael Rule, his wife Margie and their one-year-old son Sebastian escaped with 10 seconds to spare before their car toppled three metres into a hole dug for an underpass on Tuesday.

Mr Rule told Nine News he was stopped in traffic next to a construction site when he heard a strange noise from behind⁠ — a truck that fell into the hole before their 1996 Land Rover followed.

No casualties were reported.

"Our car kind of lifted to one side and I’ve just yelled to Margie 'get out, get out quick and get Baz out'," he said.

"Our entire lives are in that car."

The family were seven months into their world trip from Australia to Europe. They planned to complete it in their Land Rover while documenting their adventures on social media. 

With Land Rover club coming to their aid, their trip is now on hold for about six weeks while their car is being repaired. The family were due to travel to Borneo in a few days.

"As soon as they saw the news that the Land Rover had gone in everyone was there," Mrs Rule said.

In a Facebook statement, the family said: "This mishap won’t stop us. We are astounded by how wonderful everyone has been through this crazy time.

"The car is out of the hole but does not look great."

Local media reported Sleman Police’s traffic unit was investigating the incident.

They had just seconds to pull their toddler from the vehicle before it was swallowed. Source: Nine
