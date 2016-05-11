Aussie Fairfax journalists vote no confidence in CEO

Fairfax journalists have returned to work and voted no confidence in chief executive Greg Hywood, saying he has put the company's newspapers "on their knees".

Source: 1 NEWS

The Age house committee member Miki Perkins said there was a moral choice for Mr Hywood to make, as Fairfax staff returned to work in Melbourne and Sydney after a seven-day strike.

"Revelations over the past week have shown that Fairfax CEO Greg Hywood was paid as much as NZ$7.7 million in 2016," Ms Perkins read from a statement to picketers in Melbourne today.

"That's roughly enough to employ 57 journalists, yet Mr Hywood insists that 125 of our colleagues must be sacked."

Ms Perkins said Mr Hywood had presided over a "culture of executive neglect".

"Our 150-year-old mastheads are on their knees after years of cost-cutting, and private equity companies are now circling it," she said.

Mr Hywood last week told investors the company would push ahead with the cuts to get the company on a sustainable footing.

Ms Perkins said the strike had given journalists more strength to claw back jobs after the company decided to save $30 million through job cuts.

The voluntary redundancy process is expected to start immediately, but journalists are pushing for it to last for three weeks to ensure there don't have to be forced redundancies.

More than 10,000 people have signed a petition to save the jobs, Ms Perkins said.

Sydney Morning Herald journalists joined colleagues at The Age in the vote of no confidence in the chief executive.

The company has declined to comment on the vote or return to work.