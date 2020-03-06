TODAY |

Aussie dog walker high-fives police after nailing fleeing suspect in huge tackle

Source:  1 NEWS

A Gold Coast man out for a walk with his dog was filmed by a police helicopter pinning a suspect to the ground who was on the run from police.

Once authorities caught up, the Gold Coast resident picked up his dog leash and continues walking. Source: Nine

The dog walker was on a footbridge in Mermaid Waters, Gold Coast, when he came into contact with the person running after ditching his car nearby. 

In a singlet and jandals, the man is seen grabbing the suspect, pulling him to the ground and holding him there until authorities caught up. 

According to police, the fleeing man had been driving a stolen Toyota Hilux when they attempted to pull him over. When police attempted to deploy spikes, the 40-year-old rammed a police car and then left his stolen car behind, police allege. 

As soon as police swarmed in, the dog walker picked up his dog leash and continued on his walk. 

