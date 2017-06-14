Aussie dog owners encouraged to have their beloved pooches donate blood

Aussie vets are eager to spread the word today that dogs too can donate blood to save the lives of their canine buddies.

The message comes on World Blood Donor Day, June 14, and vets in Melbourne, Australia, want to let dog owners everywhere know that dogs need blood transfusions just like humans.

Speaking to Melbourne University’s U-Vet clinic, Nine News Australia reported that a dog blood donation collects 450 milliliters of blood, and takes no longer than 15 minutes.

“Most walk out just the same as when they walk in,” nurse Kerry Bozicevic said.

“One donation has a potential to form three products that can save three dogs lives.”

However, there are a few physical requirements for a pooch to give blood at Melbourne’s U-Vet clinic.