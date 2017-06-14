 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Aussie dog owners encouraged to have their beloved pooches donate blood

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Aussie vets are eager to spread the word today that dogs too can donate blood to save the lives of their canine buddies.

Signing your beloved pooch up to give blood can save the lives of three other dogs, Aussie vets say.
Source: 9News

The message comes on World Blood Donor Day, June 14, and vets in Melbourne, Australia, want to let dog owners everywhere know that dogs need blood transfusions just like humans.

Speaking to Melbourne University’s U-Vet clinic, Nine News Australia reported that a dog blood donation collects 450 milliliters of blood, and takes no longer than 15 minutes.

“Most walk out just the same as when they walk in,” nurse Kerry Bozicevic said.

“One donation has a potential to form three products that can save three dogs lives.”

However, there are a few physical requirements for a pooch to give blood at Melbourne’s U-Vet clinic.

They must aged between one and seven, have a full vaccination history, and weigh more than 25kg.

Related

Animals

Australia

01:39
A Superior Court Judge has been given help in his battle against cancer by the person he least expected.

Judge with blood cancer gets unexpected donation
Gavel wasn't happy being a police dog.

Rejected police dog lands dream role
04:41
Whangarei primary schools are trialling a new dog safety method that goes against official advice.

'Stay away from the dog's head' - controversial new way for kids to approach dogs trialled in Whangarei

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
Aumua blitzed defenders down the right flank before his team-mate Tiaan Falcon delivered a super out-the-back pass for Caleb Clarke to score.

Watch: 'That is a thing of magic' - Asafo Aumua burns French winger after cheeky goose step, sets up classy Baby Blacks try

00:31
2
NZ beat the French 39-26 in their semi-final, a match spiced up by France's desire to confront the haka head-on.

Video: Challenge accepted! Staunch France ignores referee's demands, refuses to back down following fierce Baby Blacks haka


00:28
3
The showdown in Cooma, NSW lasted nearly twenty minutes before police broke the feisty duo up.

Watch: Aussie cop breaks up epic brawl between kangaroo and German shepherd

05:04
4
Toni's husband Matt France puts his health credentials to the test for Men's Health Week.

Battle of the healthiest bloke: Toni's husband takes on Mike Hosking


00:32
5
A European court has ordered Britain to maintain a terminally ill baby on life support.

UK baby to stay on life support after bitter battle in court


00:39
Struggling families in the far north have been provided toilet and washing facilities thanks to the inmates of Ngawha Prison.

'Wonderful initiative' sees prisoners build toilet blocks for iwi moving home

There's a movement in the far north for Maori to move back to their ancestral land, but those lands are sometimes without infrastructure.

02:44
Auckland University research shows the risk of stillbirth is increased when mums-to-be sleep on their backs.

'That's about 15 babies a year that could be saved' – new research highlights risk of pregnant women sleeping on their back

Auckland University research shows the risk of stillbirth is increased when mums-to-be sleep on their backs.


01:13
Matty tried his best, but it seems his new four-legged friend wasn't that keen on following his instructions.

Video: 'That was woeful' – sheep dog ignores Matty McLean's commands, earning mirth of Breakfast colleagues

Matty tried, but it seems his new friend wasn't keen on following his instructions.


06:38
Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.

'They need to see politicians speaking about real issues, not sound bites' – how to get young Kiwis engaged in upcoming election

Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.

03:18
Georgina Griffiths says it's good news for skiers, but some may find the coming months pretty cold.

'It's about big intermittent fat winter highs' – winter 2017 could be colder than last year

Georgina Griffiths says it's good news for skiers, but some may find the coming months pretty cold.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ