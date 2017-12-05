 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Aussie doctors make breakthrough in advanced skin cancer treatment

share

Source:

AAP

Australian doctors have made a breakthrough in the treatment of patients with advanced skin cancer.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

Summer (file picture).

Source: 1 NEWS

Patients with this type of cancer have a poor prognosis and currently there are no approved targeted therapies for this disease.

Immunotherapy drug Cemiplimab has now been shown to work, offering hope to patients.

A phase II clinical trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed nearly half (47 per cent ) of the 59 patients on the trial had a good response.

Professor Danny Rischin at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, who led the trial, said the response was rapid, sustained and very well tolerated.

"Cemiplimab demonstrated very striking activity in patients... was well tolerated and we expect this will become the standard of care for patients," said Prof Rischin, who announced the trial results a oncology conference in Chicago today.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


00:14
2
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

00:41
3
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern releases additional details surrounding upcoming birth of child

00:20
4
The arena, which is home to FC Ural, has now been reconstructed to cater for 35,000 spectators at the 2018 World Cup.

Watch: Russian stadium attracting mockery for its unique temporary stand placement ahead of FIFA World Cup

5
The media are desperate for word on who will give Meghan Markle away, now her father won't be attending.

Meghan Markle is going on a solo outing ...with the Queen

Iain Lees-Galloway has asked that a spreadsheet tool be "suspended" by Immigration NZ amid concerns of racial profiling.

Live stream: Details of Fair Pay Agreement scheme, designed to boost Kiwis' wages, revealed by Government

Workplace Relations Minister Iain Lees-Galloway is speaking from Wellington.

00:14
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

Snow could fall as low as 200m in some places, and there are several road snowfall warnings in place.

00:31
The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

Watch: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after bust-up with Blues teammate

The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

'The rivers could well spike quickly again' - Civil Defence keeps watch after flooding ripped through Gisborne region

Rain is expected to continue today and this week.


02:24
Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.

Good sorts: Dunedin retiree’s labour of love for old film

Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 