Aussie doctors make breakthrough in advanced skin cancer treatment

Australian doctors have made a breakthrough in the treatment of patients with advanced skin cancer.

Summer (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Patients with this type of cancer have a poor prognosis and currently there are no approved targeted therapies for this disease.

Immunotherapy drug Cemiplimab has now been shown to work, offering hope to patients.

A phase II clinical trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed nearly half (47 per cent ) of the 59 patients on the trial had a good response.

Professor Danny Rischin at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, who led the trial, said the response was rapid, sustained and very well tolerated.