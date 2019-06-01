TODAY |

Aussie doctor urges pregnant women to stop vaping

AAP
More From
World
Health
Australia

Pregnant women are being urged to avoid e-cigarettes and vapes due to a lack of evidence about their safety.

Australian E-cigarette researcher Associate Professor Alexander Larcombe says many people believe vaping or smoking e-cigarettes is safer than tobacco smoking during pregnancy.

"It is completely unfounded and almost certainly not true," Dr Larcombe said according to a viewpoint article published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

"Women and babies are still potentially getting exposed to nicotine and other potentially harmful chemicals.

"My concern is we just don't know what the effects are on the unborn baby."

People aged between 18-39 are Australia's biggest e-cigarette users.

In recent research, Dr Larcombe found six out of 10 "nicotine-free" labelled e-cigarettes contained nicotine.

A toxic chemical, typically found in pesticides and disinfectants, was also present.

He said literature suggests nicotine has the greatest impacts on an unborn baby's health.

"It impacts brain development, so it affects the behaviour, memory and learning of the child," he said.

"It also affects lung growth and development and affects the range of other organs in a negative way as well."

Dr Larcombe said further research was needed.

closeup of woman smoking e-cigarette and enjoying smoke. Copy space
Pregnant women are being urged to avoid e-cigarettes and vapes due to a lack of evidence about their safety. Source: istock.com
More From
World
Health
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:34
Nav Bhatia, 67, hasn’t missed a Raptors game in 24 years.
Meet the Sikh superfan who spurred the multicultural identity of the Toronto Raptors
2
Tourist at airport (file picture).
New Zealand tourist tax legislation passes in Parliament
3
Trump calls Meghan 'nasty' for comments about moving to Canada if he won the White House
4
Police abandoned the pursuit because the driver was driving dangerously.
One person dies after crashing into tree as police abandon South Auckland pursuit
5
Rain, snow, and strong winds kick off long weekend
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says Mexico will not respond to US President Donald Trump's threat of coercive tariffs with desperation, but instead push for dialogue, during his daily morning press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Friday, May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Trump tariffs could 'likely push Mexico into a recession', analyst says
But its Auckland and Wellington stores will stay open until a call has been made on their future.

Topshop owner charged with four counts of misdemeanour assault in US
Intelligence and policy analyst Paul Buchanan explained the UK’s provisional conditions in allowing for the rollout of the network.

Huawei cuts meetings with US, sends US workers home

New Mexican tariffs and US companies are in the crossfire