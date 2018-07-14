 

Aussie doctor involved in rescue of Thai cave boys still 'pinching' himself over successful outcome

AAP
Adelaide anaesthetist Richard Harris says he's still pinching himself over the success of the rescue mission for the Thai soccer team trapped in an underwater cave.

Dr Harris has been feted for his efforts at a reception at Government House in Adelaide, where he again thanked all those who sent messages of support from across Australia and around the world.

"The fact that our rescue strategy worked not just once but 13 times still seems beyond the realms of possibility," he said yesterday.

The boys themselves are now spending time in a Buddhist monastery. Source: 1 NEWS

"I'm pinching myself that this has been the outcome."

Dr Harris said all the Australians involved in the rescue had been overwhelmed by the messages of goodwill.

"I'm sure the reason for the outpouring of gratitude was obviously because of the success of the rescue and because it represented such a great example of international cooperation," he said.

"The many thousands of people that were involved, not just in and around the cave, all had a common goal and that was to save the 12 children and their coach.

International rescue divers have given frank interviews about the harrowing ordeal to save 12 boys and their coach. Source: Associated Press

"I think we were all ready for a good news story."

Dr Harris said the cave diving involved was not as challenging as some he and dive partner Craig Chellen did for recreation.

But he said the sense of responsibility for the children was overwhelming and the prospects for success seemed "terrifyingly slim".

Earlier this month the nine Australians involved in the rescue were presented with bravery awards by Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove.

Dr Harris and Dr Challen also received the Star of Courage for their unique roles in the daring rescue mission.

The pair were crucial to the international operation, with Dr Harris' experience as an anaesthetist critical.

He assessed the boys before giving them the medical all-clear to undertake the perilous mission out of the cave, advising authorities on the best way to bring them to safety.

The other Australians deployed to Chiang Rai spent long days diving kilometres through the caves to move hundreds of air tanks, pumps, pipes and cables as part of the rescue effort.

South Australian Governor Hieu Van Le said one of the striking aspects of the rescue was the way it brought the international community together.

"Not only in the conduct of the rescue itself but in the strong sense that the world was putting aside its differences, watching with hope in its heart, with a spirit of common humanity," he said.

Dr Richard "Harry" Harris was the last member of the rescue team to leave the cave. Source: Associated Press
1 NEWS | Associated Press
World
Space
Science

A huge lake of salty water appears to be buried deep in Mars, raising the possibility of finding life on the red planet.

Watch 1 NEWS' 3D modelling in the video above for a closer look at the red planet.

The discovery, based on observations by a European spacecraft, generated excitement from experts. Water is essential to life as we know it, and scientists have long sought to prove that the liquid is present on Mars.

Read more: Scientists believe they’ve found body of liquid water beneath Mars' surface

A lake of salty water appears to be buried deep in the red planet. Source: 1 NEWS
World
Space
Science
Associated Press
World
UK and Europe
Natural Disasters

Frantic relatives searching for loved ones missing in Greece's deadliest forest fire in decades headed to Athens' morgue Thursday, as rescue crews and volunteers continued searches on land and at sea for potential further victims of the blaze that killed 81 people.

Those arriving at the morgue were being informed of the necessary steps to match the missing and the dead, including providing DNA samples and dental records.

The fire northeast of Athens in the area of Rafina, a seaside resort of permanent residences and holiday homes popular with Athenians and tourists, broke out Monday and raced through the area, fanned by gale-force winds.

Hundreds fled to nearby beaches, with many swimming out to sea to escape the ferocious flames and choking smoke. Dozens spent hours at sea before being picked up by coast guard vessels, fishing boats and a passing ferry. Several of the dead were people who drowned.

The monster infernos have killed at least 74 people. Source: 1 NEWS

The worse affected area was the seaside community of Mati, where the majority of victims were found, including 26 people found huddled together, many embracing.

Most of the bodies have been burnt beyond recognition, meaning identification was possible only through DNA and dental records.

Maria Saridou arrived at the morgue in the Greek capital accompanied by her son to provide DNA samples. They were looking for Saridou's 55-year-old sister, Eleni, who had gone swimming with a friend of hers in Mati.

"We found her car, it wasn't burnt, nor was the house," said 60-year-old Saridou. "It's just that we can't find her. ... I believe she's alive. Where she went, nobody knows where she went."

In Greece at least 20 people have been killed by wildfires. Source: 1 NEWS

The friend her sister had gone swimming with survived with light burns to the foot, Saridou said, but they became separated in the chaos of the fire.

"We just want to find her," said Saridou's 25-year-old son Asot Kostoyan. "Just to find her, nothing else."

Searches continued for more potential victims, with crews going house-to-house in the burnt areas, while coast guard and volunteer divers were searching the waters off the coast of the worst affected areas and a nearby deserted island.

At least 81 people have died in the natural disaster. Source: BBC
World
UK and Europe
Natural Disasters