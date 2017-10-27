Aussie deputy PM Barnaby Joyce expecting baby with former staffer

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who revealed in parliament last year that his 24-year marriage had broken down, is expecting a baby with a former member of his staff.



Source: 1 NEWS

Rumours of an affair and baby surfaced during the New England by-election in October but they were not confirmed.



The staffer is Mr Joyce's former media adviser Vikki Campion, 33, according to News Corp.



The couple have reportedly moved in together, and their baby is due in April.

