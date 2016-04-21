 

Aussie dad accused of drinking up to 40 cans of alcohol before crash that killed 12-year-old

1 NEWS
A father in Australia has been accused of drinking up to 40 cans of alcohol before crashing his car and killing a 12-year-old boy.

Thomas Baksh, 35, was allegedly behind the wheel of a Holden Commodore when it smashed into a pole near Kittles Road, Shepparton, around 12.50am on Saturday.

Shortly after the crash emergency services attending the scene found a 12-year-old boy dead in the front passenger seat.

Yesterday, Mr Baksh was  charged with culpable driving and dangerous driving causing death 9 NEWS reports.

Today in the Shepparton Magistrate Court it was alleged that Mr Baksh had been drinking from 4pm until the time of the crash, consuming an estimated 30 to 40 cans of alcohol.

Mr Baksh said he has no memory the crash or why he was driving in the area at the time.

A committal mention is due to take place on November 20. 

Source: istock.com
