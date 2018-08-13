Aussie couple face backlash over real life My Sister's Keeper scenario where baby is genetically engineered to save brother

A Melbourne couple have been facing an online backlash for choosing to genetically engineer their unborn baby so it's a perfect genetic match for their sick son.

David and Olivia Densley are the parents of five children, with Ms Densley currently pregnant with their sixth.



Two of their children, Fletcher and Cooper, have been diagnosed with Wiscott Aldrich Syndrome, a fatal genetic illness that turns off the body's immune system and reduces its ability to form blood clots, News.com.au reports.

The children need a bone marrow transplant if they're are to survive the illness. Cooper has already had this treatment from his younger brother Jackson who is an exact genetic match.

Now, the sixth child currently being carried by Ms Densley has been genetically engineered so it can provide bone marrow transplants for Fletcher.

The incredible tale has been likened to Jodi Picoult's best-selling novel My Sister's Keeper, which chronicles a similar story of genetic engineering a baby for a siblings survival.

The Australian family appeared on Channel 9's 60 Minutes last night to give their side of the story.

"We can positively say to this child, yes, we did have you for some of your bone marrow, but it's a good thing because we knew you were going to be OK," Ms Densley said.

Comments made on the Densely family's story, posted to 60 Minutes Facebook page, have been critical of them.

"That baby is going to grow up and be so confused. Only here just to be spare parts for her brother. So selfish," one person wrote.

Others said: "I'm sorry, but how incredibly selfish of these people" and "this is actually really messed up. Children are not body parts."

Mr Densley addressed the backlash they have received for the decision.