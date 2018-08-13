 

Aussie couple face backlash over real life My Sister's Keeper scenario where baby is genetically engineered to save brother

A Melbourne couple have been facing an online backlash for choosing to genetically engineer their unborn baby so it's a perfect genetic match for their sick son.

David and Olivia Densley are the parents of five children, with Ms Densley currently pregnant with their sixth.

Two of their children, Fletcher and Cooper, have been diagnosed with Wiscott Aldrich Syndrome, a fatal genetic illness that turns off the body's immune system and reduces its ability to form blood clots, News.com.au reports.

The children need a bone marrow transplant if they're are to survive the illness. Cooper has already had this treatment from his younger brother Jackson who is an exact genetic match.

Now, the sixth child currently being carried by Ms Densley has been genetically engineered so it can provide bone marrow transplants for Fletcher.

The incredible tale has been likened to Jodi Picoult's best-selling novel My Sister's Keeper, which chronicles a similar story of genetic engineering a baby for a siblings survival.

The Australian family appeared on Channel 9's 60 Minutes last night to give their side of the story.

"We can positively say to this child, yes, we did have you for some of your bone marrow, but it's a good thing because we knew you were going to be OK," Ms Densley said.

Comments made on the Densely family's story, posted to 60 Minutes Facebook page, have been critical of them.

"That baby is going to grow up and be so confused. Only here just to be spare parts for her brother. So selfish," one person wrote.

Others said: "I'm sorry, but how incredibly selfish of these people" and "this is actually really messed up. Children are not body parts."

Mr Densley addressed the backlash they have received for the decision.

"Olivia’s a bit more sensitive to what other people think and say but I don’t really care, I’ll just live my life and you live yours,’" Mr Densley said. "That’s the decision we’ve made."

The Densley family. Source: Facebook
One person died in the incident in Virginia last year which elevated racial tensions in the US.

Associated Press
A fire at a hospital's nursing home has killed nine people and left 16 others injured in New Taipei City.

The fire at the Taipei Hospital of the Ministry of Health and Welfare broke out in the early hours of Monday morning.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

A fire at a hospital's nursing home has killed nine people and left 16 others injured in New Taipei City.
If you're 'responsible, reliable, honest and practically inclined', a job going on the idyllic Greek island of Syros might just be right for you - but you must like cats.

And you could be too late because there are already 3000 applications from people all over the world to take over as cat caretakers at cat sanctuary that's home to up to 70 cats.

The sanctuary owner Joan Bowell posted the job ad on Facebook last week because she and her husband plan to return New York where Mr Bowell has work commitments with the United Nations, The Telegraph reports. 

Nearly 1000 Britons are among the 3000 applicants for the cat caretaking role and the couple have called in five volunteers across Europe to narrow down a shortlist of up to 100.

Mrs Bowell from the UK and Mr Bowell from Denmark moved to the island of Syros seven years ago, The Telegraph said. 

They found kittens thrown away in garbage cans, bony cats relying on scraps, feral and injured cats that needed care.

The couple began taking in strays and working with local vets to improve the health of village cat colony and the overall island population.

They backed a sterilisation project, funded dental operations, had sick eyes removed, and nursed motherless kittens through the night. 

“Now you hardly see distressed cats on Syros,” Mr Bowell said. “It all started here.”

Today the sanctuary's cats are all led around by the resident caretaker cat, Snowy.

The human caretaker role comes with a salary up to 600 euros ($NZ1,037) a month, with bills, housing and veterinary expenses paid.

Cats at the sanctuary on the Greek island of Syros. Source: Facebook
