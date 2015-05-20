Aussie Cardinal says he's innocent of child abuse claims as police consider charges

Cardinal George Pell maintains he is innocent of historical child sexual assault allegations as police decide whether to charge Australia's most senior Catholic.

Victorian police say they will take time to consider whether charges are laid after receiving final advice from the state's Director of Public Prosecutions about the allegations, which Cardinal Pell has repeatedly denied.

"I'd just like to restate my innocence," Cardinal Pell told reporters in Rome today.

"I stand by everything I've said at the royal commission and in other places. We have to respect due process, wait until it's concluded and obviously I'll continue to co-operate fully."

Cardinal Pell, who, as the Vatican's finance chief is considered the third most powerful person in the Catholic Church, has said each and every allegation of abuse and cover-up against him is false.

The allegations against the former Ballarat priest and Melbourne and Sydney archbishop were repeated in a book published this week, which Cardinal Pell's office in Rome labelled "an exercise in character assassination".

It said the book's publication was "a blatant attempt to interfere with the course of justice" while the allegations were still being considered by authorities and before any findings by the child abuse royal commission about his knowledge and handling of abuse complaints.