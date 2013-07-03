Aussie cancer fraudster who hoodwinked friends, family out of thousands comes clean

A South Australian woman who deceived friends and relatives out of thousands of dollars over fake cancer claims has pleaded guilty to a string of offences.

Kelly Val Smith admitted four counts of deception and one of dishonestly dealing with documents when she came before the District Court today.

The allegations against her included falsely promising to give at least one of her victims NZ$2.2 million from the proceeds of a fictitious victims of crime payment.