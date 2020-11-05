TODAY |

Aussie bookmaker pays out $23 million to punters as it calls election for Joe Biden

Source:  1 NEWS

Aussie bookmaker Sportsbet has paid out $23 million to punters who bet on Joe Biden to win the US election.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak to supporters. Source: Associated Press

The early call means people who bet on Donald Trump to win could also still be paid out should he pull off a shocking victory.

Recently, Sportsbet paid out early on Cameron Smith winning the Clive Churchill Medal at this year's NRL Grand Final.

His Melbourne Storm teammate Ryan papenhuyzen ended up winning the medal and the bookies had to pay out on both bets.

The move comes as Democrat Joe Biden is six electoral votes short of clinching the White House after flipping Michigan.

Your playlist will load after this ad

President Donald Trump has filed lawsuits in two of the states. Source: BBC

Biden also won Arizona and Wisconsin, two other states that Republican Donald Trump carried in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

States still up for grabs include Nevada (6 electoral votes), Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes) and Georgia (16 electoral votes).

The race might not be officially decided today as mail-in votes continue to roll in.

World
Australia
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live updates: Trump campaign sues in third state as Biden closes in on win
2
Legendary All Black delivers emotional haka in honour of Kiwi-born cop killed in UK
3
Author receives 'death threats' after criticising new Foreign Minister's moko kauae
4
Aussie bookmaker pays out $23 million to punters as it calls election for Joe Biden
5
Melbourne Cup bet of $30 turns Christchurch punter into millionaire
MORE FROM
World
MORE
07:03

US media project victory for Biden in Michigan, bringing him within hair's breadth of victory
00:29

Trump ally and ex-governor Chris Christie blasts US president's 'no basis' voting fraud claims
02:09

'We the people will not be bullied' - Joe Biden says he's confident US election won't be undermined
02:43

Trump camp files lawsuits, demands access to locations where ballots were counted