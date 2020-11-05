Aussie bookmaker pays out $23 million to punters as it calls election for Joe Biden

Aussie bookmaker Sportsbet has paid out $23 million to punters who bet on Joe Biden to win the US election.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak to supporters. Source: Associated Press

The early call means people who bet on Donald Trump to win could also still be paid out should he pull off a shocking victory.

Recently, Sportsbet paid out early on Cameron Smith winning the Clive Churchill Medal at this year's NRL Grand Final.

His Melbourne Storm teammate Ryan papenhuyzen ended up winning the medal and the bookies had to pay out on both bets.

The move comes as Democrat Joe Biden is six electoral votes short of clinching the White House after flipping Michigan.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Biden also won Arizona and Wisconsin, two other states that Republican Donald Trump carried in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

States still up for grabs include Nevada (6 electoral votes), Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes) and Georgia (16 electoral votes).