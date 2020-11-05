Aussie bookmaker pays out $23 million to punters as it calls election for Joe Biden

Aussie bookmaker Sportsbet has paid out $23 million to punters who bet on Joe Biden to win the US election.
The early call means people who bet on Donald Trump to win could also still be paid out should he pull off a shocking victory.
Recently, Sportsbet paid out early on Cameron Smith winning the Clive Churchill Medal at this year's NRL Grand Final.
His Melbourne Storm teammate Ryan papenhuyzen ended up winning the medal and the bookies had to pay out on both bets.
The move comes as Democrat Joe Biden is six electoral votes short of clinching the White House after flipping Michigan.
Biden also won Arizona and Wisconsin, two other states that Republican Donald Trump carried in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.
States still up for grabs include Nevada (6 electoral votes), Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes) and Georgia (16 electoral votes).
The race might not be officially decided today as mail-in votes continue to roll in.