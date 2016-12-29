Aussie bodybuilder banned from gym for life after mocking woman working out in video

An Australian bodybuilder who took to Instagram in an attempt to embarrass a woman working out the gym he frequents in Brisbane has been banned from the gym for life.

Conor Tisdell posted a video yesterday of a woman trying to use the equipment at a Brisbane gym with the caption "Epic bro gainz".

Source: Instagram/Conor Tisdell

Tidsell went on further to mock the woman in the comment section of his video posting: "She must be practicing her new dance moves.

"Never laughed so hard."

Today the gym has confirmed Tisdell has been banned for life.

"GO Health Clubs can advise that Conor Tisdell has been terminated for life from GO Health Clubs," a spokeswoman told Daily Mail.

Another woman who was laughed at by Tisdell while working out with a personal trainer alleged to the Daily Mail that a staff member of the gym was also making fun of the woman in the comments.

"It’s disgusting, he's starting an ongoing trend to publicly shame and embarrass people," the woman said.