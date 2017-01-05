Aussie boatie says great white shark that 'came flying towards boat' on lake 'needs to be caught'

An Australian man who filmed a large great white shark swim up to his family boat on a popular lake says it needs to be caught and taken out to sea.

Brian Villiers told 9news.com.au the 3.5 metre shark swam so close to the boat on Lake Macquarie, north of Sydney, he could have touched it.

"Kids swim there on surfboards, and these sharks are protected but if this shark has made this lake its home and gets bigger what happens?" he said.

"I believe before it gets bigger it needs to be caught and taken out to sea and let go for the safety of all."

Mr Villiers had his son, his son's partner and two-year-old grandson on board the boat when he saw the shark on Boxing Day.

"Just in front of us was a large fin, we followed it for a short distance, then we stopped… it came right up to the back of the boat very quickly," he said.

"Then it came flying towards the boat where I was standing… it looked like it was going to hit the boat when at last minute it turned."