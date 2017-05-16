Aussie blogger opens up about 'life altering' moment her daughter, 3, overdosed on prescription medication

An Australian blogger and mother of four has issued a strong message to parents to "never be too vigilant when it comes to your children" after her daughter "overdosed on prescription medication".

Medication. Source: istock.com

Stevie Niki opened up about the "life alterting" incident on her personal blog, My Tribe of Six, telling her readers about the moment she realised her three-year-old daughter had "managed to consume 20 to 30 capsules and six strepsils".

Fortunately, the medication she overdosed on was "slow release Melatonin", which didn't harm her child and wants to share her story so other parents can "learn from my mistake".

At the time of the incident, Ms Niki left her children with her cousin's children playing together in her daughter's room.

"When we came back inside shortly after, I found the dining chairs that we have stacked (to prevent our one year old from using them to climb) were moved to the other side of the kitchen," Ms Niki wrote.

"I didn't give this too much thought, that was until I found the empty medication container on the floor.

"Then it all started to click and that gut sinking feeling started to set in."

Ms Niki questioned her daughter, who replied the pills were "in my tummy mummy".

She rushed her daughter to hospital, saw a doctor and were allowed to return home.

At the end of her blog post, Ms Niki wrote she knew she won't be 'judged' over what had happened but wanted to warn other parents.

"While you may potentially be on your high horse judging me, it really isn't something that is that uncommon.

"You can never be too vigilant when it comes to your children but also remember accidents happen to all of us, even the most cautious of us.