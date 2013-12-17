Attempted carjacking ends badly for bandit shot in the bum in Brisbane, police say

A man has been shot in the buttocks by police during an alleged carjacking attempt in Brisbane's southwest.

Australia police Source: 1 NEWS

A policeman also suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident in Durack about 12.20pm today (local time).

Paramedics took the man, 28, to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

The shooting happened after he fled an allegedly stolen Hyundai hatchback at the intersection of Inala Avenue and Blunder Road.

He then jumped into another nearby car and threatened the driver, a man aged 58, Acting Detective Inspector Michael Manago told reporters.

"The male person who entered that blue Commodore was armed with a knife," Insp Manago said.

"A police Taser and firearm were deployed almost instantaneously."

Officers spotted the Hyundai stopped at traffic lights and were moving in to arrest its two occupants when the passenger - who was later shot - jumped out and ran to the Holden.

Insp Manago said the car had been involved in a number of crimes yesterday and earlier today.

The driver of the Commodore was uninjured.

"He's pretty shaken up," Insp Manago said.

The alleged driver of the stolen car, a man aged 26, was arrested at the scene.