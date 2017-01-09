 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Attacks in and around Baghdad kill 23

share

Source:

Associated Press

A wave of attacks in and around Baghdad overnight killed at least 23 people, the latest in a series of assaults blamed on ISIS.

A suicide car bomb ripped through a wholesale market in the sprawling Shiite neighbourhood of Sadr City, killing at least seven people and wounding 15, said Brig. Gen Saad Maan. A member of the security forces spotted the bomber and opened fire but was unable to prevent the attack.

Citizens inspect the scene after a car bomb explosion at a crowded outdoor market in the Iraqi capital's eastern district of Sadr City, Iraq, Sunday, Jan 8, 2017. (AP Photo/ Karim Kadim)

Citizens inspect the scene after a car bomb explosion at a crowded outdoor market in the Iraqi capital's eastern district of Sadr City.

Source: Associated Press

A policeman and two medical officials gave a higher toll, saying 16 people were killed in the attack and another 47 wounded.

At a hospital where victims of the attack had been taken, a body exploded inside a morgue refrigerator. The medics said it appeared to have been a second attacker who was killed by shrapnel from the first explosion.

ISIS claimed the attack, saying it was targeting Shiites. The Sunni extremist group views Iraq's Shiite majority as apostates deserving of death.

Elsewhere in the city, a suicide bomber killed nine shoppers and wounded 16 others at a fruit and vegetable market in a mainly Shiite neighbourhood. Three additional bombings in and around the capital killed seven people and wounded 24 others. Police and medical officials confirmed the casualty figures. 

ISIS has carried out a string of bombings in Baghdad over the past week, killing dozens of people. A suicide bomber struck Sadr City last week, killing more than 40 people.

The latest attacks come as Iraqi forces are trying to drive ISIS militants from the northern city of Mosul in a massive operation launched in mid-October. In recent days, troops have pushed closer to the Tigris River, which splits the city in half.

Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, fell to ISIS in the summer of 2014, when the militants swept over much of northern and western Iraq.

Related

Middle East

00:34
John Key met the Prime Minister of Iraq Dr Haider Al-Abadi in New York.

At least 6,878 civilians killed in Iraq violence in 2016: UN
Iraqis displaced from Mosul receive aid distributions at near Qayara, Iraq on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Cengiz Yar)

Rain and cold cause misery for Iraq's displaced

00:55
Go inside the base where Kiwi soldiers are training Iraqi troops to face ISIS.

Around 100 Defence Force troops return from Iraq training mission

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Close to 70 firefighters have been called to fight a blaze in a West Auckland factory.

Almost 70 firefighters tackle factory blaze in West Auckland

2

'It could have blown up' - Shortland Street star helps rescue man trapped in blazing car

00:12
3
The actors are all friends, but this reaction to the La La Land actor's win was certainly one out of the bag.

Watch: Actors Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Garfield lock lips in crowd as Ryan Gosling wins Golden Globe

02:08
4
Streep delivered an emotional critique of Donald Trump's treatment of a disabled journalist.

Golden night for La La Land at the Globes – but Meryl Streep delivers the standout moment

5

Victim of vicious attack dies over a year after beating outside Denny's restaurant

00:53
A family were ecstatic when a pod of orcas decided to swim near their boat off the Coromandel yesterday.

Video: 'The most amazing experience' - incredible moment pod of orca whales swim alongside boat off the Coromandel

The family couldn't contain their excitement as about 10 whales swam around the craft.

02:16
Police say Savey Kevin Sous, 32, ignored repeated requests to put down his weapon.

Man shot dead by police in Whanganui overnight named

Police say the man at the Mitchell Street address had a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ